The Home Depot Is Full of Hotel-Worthy Bedding Essentials, An Anthropologie Mirror Dupe & More Spring-Ready Finds This Presidents’ Day

When the weather begins to tease us with spring-worthy temps, we immediately get an itch to go into full warm-weather mode. Aside from our closets, that means sprucing up our homes with new items to signal the start of a new, fresh season. From switching out the cozy flannel sheets and shearling blankets to something lighter and swapping out essential items that have seen better days (like your cookware or bath towels), there are so many items you should consider switching up during this time of year.

Presidents’ Day is around the corner, which is one of the best times to shop for home items for less. Luckily, The Home Depot’s getting a head start on the holiday weekend with a bunch of items discounted—from bedding essentials to bath towels, mattresses—and one of the most unexpected finds? An Anthropologie Primose mirror lookalike. If you’re on the hunt for KitchenAid, air fryers, or other cookware, you’ll find those items at The Home Depot too.

Through February 23rd, score up to 30 percent off mattresses, furniture and decor; up to 25 percent off bedding, sheets, and bath linens and up to 40 percent off bedding sets and mattress toppers. And starting on February 17th, you can save an additional 10 percent off select furniture, home decor, and kitchenware with the promo code PRESIDENTS22.

Ahead, check out the luxe items from The Home Depot that’ll give you a hotel-worthy bedroom and home for less.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. The Home Depot is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

600 Thread Count Supima Cotton Sateen 4-Piece King Sheet Set in Ballet Beige—25% Off

Courtesy of Home Decorators Collection.

The easiest way to instantly make your bedroom feel like a Five-Star resort? Swap out your sheets with something luxe and with a high thread count. These ones are 600-thread count and made with silky sateen that’ll feel dreamy on your skin. Warning: You’ll have trouble getting out of bed.

Digital Countertop Oven with Air Fry—$20 Off

Courtesy of KitchenAid.

If you’ve yet to hop on the air fryer train, this is your sign to get on now. This dual air fryer toaster oven from KitchenAid truly does it all and is super handy when you don’t want to heat up the entire house with the oven. It preheats quickly so you don’t waste time and it boasts an automatic shut-off feature.

Medium Arch Gold Classic Mirror

Courtesy of Kate and Laurel.

Anthropologie’s stunning (and pricey) Primose mirrors took the Internet by storm, so if you want the look for less, we spotted one at The Home Depot for a fraction of the cost.

Turkish Cotton Ultra Soft 18-Piece Bath Towel Set in Charcoal—30% Off

Courtesy of The Home Depot.

If you don’t remember the last time you bought new bath towels, then you’re likely overdue. Stock up on these super plush Turkish ones that absorb water quickly—you’ll basically feel like you’re at your favorite luxe hotel.

MultiClad 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set—20% Off

Courtesy of Cuisinart.

Another item we don’t often think about replacing is our cookware. Yes, it’s an investment but at this steal-worthy price, this 10-piece Cuisinart set is irresistible. Best of all, these pieces are dishwasher-safe, freezer-safe, and the handles stay cool on the stovetop.

4 in. King ActiveRelief Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Courtesy of Linenspa.

Level-up your bed—literally—by adding a cushiony mattress topper to your bed. If your current mattress just isn’t cutting it, try a mattress topper instead of buying a brand new mattress. This hack will save you hundreds (if not more!).

Best Firm Down Queen Pillow—10% Off

Courtesy of The Company Store.

When it comes to getting your beauty sleep, it’s all about the details, including using the correct pillow for your needs. Invest in a cloudlike down pillow like this one, and you’ll wonder why you never did sooner.