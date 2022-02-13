Never Waste Paper Again With This Reusable & TikTok Famous Notebook Set — Now Over 30% Off on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As all of us know, buying notebook after notebook can get pricey over time — and take up a lot of space. But thanks to this TikTok famous product, both paper waste and clutter will be a thing of the past.

Now, this product has been featured on many TikToks, with frequent Amazon shoppers raving about how ingenious it is. But we found it through a TikToker called findswithkayla, where she called the Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook “her favorite notebook” — and she’s not the only one.

Now, this notebook is a godsend to writers, students, or anyone in need to write for their jobs. And for a limited time, you can get the Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook for 30 percent off for a limited time on Amazon.

The Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook is a 36-paged notebook that can be used endlessly. Coming with a Frixon pen and cloth, you can write an endless amount, upload the notes from your phone into any cloud service, wipe them away, and use it all over again!

Coming in 11 colors, this specially coated notebook is compatible with a slew of cloud services such as Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, Slack, and email, to name a few.

With over 18,000 reviews, this notebook has quickly become an Amazon Choice and customer favorite, with reviews praising it as the “best notebook ever” and “great for taking notes at work!”

One of the top Amazon reviews said, “This is exactly what taking notes in a new century should be like. Paper and pen are so out of the loop, not to mention wasteful. This notebook actually makes me want to attend my lectures to take notes! Been using this for a few months now and I can 100 [percent] say that this notebook has changed my study habits. All of my notes are sorted, saved, and easy to access (unlike folders with dividers and things of the sort).”

