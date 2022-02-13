Jenna Dewan is ‘In Love’ With This Award-Winning & Versatile Exfoliator

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Baby, it’s still cold outside and our skin can’t take it. Dry skin is now our number one enemy and while we’re been trying different exfoliators, we haven’t fallen in love with any yet. That is until Step Up star and mama Jenna Dewan told the world about the exfoliator she’s fallen in love with.

During a Q&A on Instagram stories per US Magazine, Dewan shared her favorite products, including a vegan cruelty-free beauty brand we all know and love: TULA. She said, “@Tula! Love their products, especially the sunscreen and sugar scrub.” The exfoliator is the TULA So Polished Exfoliating Sugar Scrub, which was named Best Facial Scrub by Allure 2020 Best of Beauty Awards.

Both available on their site and ULTA, what makes the TULA So Polished Exfoliating Sugar Scrub so well-loved? Well, let’s find out.

Courtesy of TULA TULA.

TULA So Polished Exfoliating Sugar Scrub $32.00 Buy now Sign Up

The TULA So Polished Exfoliating Sugar Scrub is perfect for literally any skin type, from mature skin to blemish-prone skin types. It both exfoliates without stripping the skin, along with leaving brighter, more healthy skin after continued use.

Made with probiotics and superfoods like pineapple, sugar, and papaya, you’ll feel like you’re on the beach during your skincare routine!

Per the brand, you apply a dime-size amount to your wet skin for up to a minute and then rinse it away with warm water. With any exfoliator, you can use it around two to four times a week depending on your skin type and preference.

And if you want to go full-Dewan, check out the TULA Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel broad-spectrum SPF 30 on either the TULA website or Amazon.

Courtesy of TULA TULA.

TULA Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel broad-spectrum SPF 3 $36.00 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: