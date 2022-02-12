Shop Jennifer Lopez’s Looks From Her New Movie Marry Me

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After weeks of waiting for Marry Me to hit theaters, it’s finally here — and it’s just as fabulous as we dreamt it would be. Since we finally saw the movie, we’re itching to dress as incredible as Jennifer Lopez’s character, Kat Valdez. And we have the scoop on how to recreate one of Valdez’s most iconic looks in the movie:

Directed by Kat Coiro, Marry Me follows the impulsive and unlikely romance between one of the world’s biggest stars, Kat Valdez (Lopez) as she says she’ll marry a math teacher in the crowd named Charlie (Owen Wilson). While many of her outfits were drop-dead gorgeous, we’re really obsessing over her GUESS look when Valdez was posing for a GUESS commercial.

From the jacket to the watch, you can shop Lopez’s GUESS look from Marry Me below.

Leather Moto Jacket — $248.00

No closet is complete without a stylish leather jacket, and this one from Marry Me is the perfect addition. Made of 100 percent pure leather, this staple has a plethora of zippers and pockets for a cozy feel.

Tinted Cat-Eye Sunglasses — $82.00

Cat-Eye sunglasses have been all the rage in recent years, and if anything, this pair from Marry Me just made our love for them grow even stronger. Available in both shiny pink and dark Havana, these retro sunnies will soon be your favorite in your collection.

Sofia Gold-Tone Crystal Analog Watch — $95.00

This delicate watch from Marry Me adds class to any outfit. Keep in mind though that this gold watch is already in low stock, so treat yourself sooner rather than later!

The Silk Icon Blouse — $178.00

Whether you’re a business casual pro or can’t resist a luxurious silk blouse, treat yourself to this one from GUESS. Available in four stunning colors, this blouse will instantly be a hit for any occasion.

