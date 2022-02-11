Nordstrom Is Having a Limited-Time Sale on Crocs, Including These Coveted Shearling-Lined Pairs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Crocs are most likely your go-to shoe if you prefer to keep things casual and comfy. But despite their nonchalant attitude, these iconic shoes deliver eye-catching and fun designs. Plus, Crocs are an affordable pair of shoes that still offer outstanding comfort. So when they go on sale, it’s no question that you need to shop for a new pair. The beloved crocs are finally discounted at Nordstrom, where you can even get a major steal on some of its latest designs. From the shearling-lined clogs to the classics, you can get 33 percent off of most Croc products. There are also charms available at a reduced price if you want to take your Crocs to the next level. Although not all Crocs are on sale at Nordstrom, there are plenty of options that are still cart-worthy. The whole family can enjoy these amazing markdowns too. Nordstrom is offering discounts on kids, women, and men’s footwear from shark to tie-dye printed Crocs. Enjoy these exclusive deals because they won’t last long.

Snag some new Crocs on sale at Nordstrom for your collection now.

Classic Glitter Lined Clog — $43.54, originally $64.99

Crocs give themselves a mega-style upgrade with this perfect combo of glitter and shearling. Make these fleece-lined clogs yours for a comfortable warmth this winter.

Classic Shark Clog Sandal — $27.99, originally $39.99

If your child is obsessed with the ‘Baby Shark’ song, let them fall in love again with this pair. This Shark Clog Sandal is an ideal all-day wear shoe that they won’t want to take off.

Classic Tie Dye Graphic Clog — $22, originally $54.99

Step into fun as soon as you slip on these tie-dye printed clogs. These Crocs are 59% off, making it an even more irresistible purchase at only $22. They’re also an extremely festive choice for when Fourth of July comes around.