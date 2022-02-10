QVC Has Us Dreaming of Spring With Their Massive Patio & Outdoor Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Our yards may still be covered in snow but warmer days are ahead and QVC is just as excited as we are for warmer temps and outside entertaining. Now through Feb. 17, you can snag deals on everything from outdoor decor and seating to fire pits. I know the frigid cold temps can get discouraging but just remember that in a mere matter of weeks, it will likely be warm enough to sit outside in our yards and enjoy the sunshine on our skin, and when that time comes, you’ll be so glad you snagged some of these dreamy outdoor and garden pieces for such a great deal.

Ahead, you’ll find our must-shop picks to get you and your backyard ready for the warmer days ahead.

4-Piece Outdoor Set

This chic seating set includes a loveseat, two chairs and a table making it perfect for sipping cocktails and noshing on spring treats.

Garden Solar Lights

Image: Pure Garden.

These little lights are perfect for lighting up pathways so you can safely navigate your backyard at night.

Hammock Chair

Image: Sorbus.

Hammocks can cost hundreds of dollars but this sweet little swinging hammock chair is on sale for under $35! An unbeatable deal.

Welcome Sign

Image: Glitzhome.

Why does the backyard get all of the attention? Spruce up the front of your home by adding this bright and cheery little welcome sign to your porch.

Rustic Fire Pit

Image: Sun Joe.

Is there anything more relaxing then spending the first warm spring evening out in your yard, curled up next to a warm fire? We certainly don’t think so! We love the rustic vibes of this fire pit and we especially love its affordable price tag.

