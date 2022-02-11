This Black-Owned Beauty Gift Set Keeps You Stocked with Stellar Clean Skincare Products

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With Black History Month in full swing, it’s only right to snag your very own collection of trinkets from Black-founded brands. Plus, they’re all clean formulated too. Credo Beauty’s Clean Starter Kit contains eight bestselling products all created by Black women. Of course, it’s important to remember that you should always be shopping for black-owned brands. And as a hub for clean beauty, there are surely even more stellar Black-owned products to discover. The eight-piece set has got every concern covered from your face to body and hair. This set includes body scrub, serum, cleanser, moisturizers, hair treatments, and more. There’s even an SPF tinted lip balm from Venus Williams’ lifestyle brand Eleven. For those with dehydrated skin, there are three moisture-rich options. The Beneath Your Mask’ Polish is a detoxifying body scrub that doubles as an exfoliator and moisturizer. While Eu’genia Shea’s shea butter moisturizer heals all dry skin like rough heels to inflamed skin. There’s also Unsun Cosmetics’ SPF-infused hand cream that protects and nourishes delicate skin.

Credo Clean Starter Kit

Image: Credo Beauty Courtesy of Credo Beauty.

If you prefer beauty products with antioxidants, this Black beauty gift set has a serum and cleanser prepared. Common Heir’s serum is crafted into dissolvable capsules filled with antioxidants and Vitamin C to brighten and improve the skin’s texture. Then Klur’s Gentle Matter Cleanser retains moisture to clear damaged skin thanks to its mixture of antioxidants, organic botanicals, and milk-resurfacing ingredients.

This inclusive gift set also brings you skincare for your hair. You can find an in-shower hair treatment that strengthens and restores, protects against breakage, and reduces frizz. Better yet, there’s an all-in-one hair serum that gives heat protection, extreme hydration, and detangles all hair types.

So if you’re in the market for Black-owned beauty brands, the Clean Starter Kit has a large assortment to try. Check out this specialty Credo Beauty set now before it’s gone.