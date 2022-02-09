Birkenstocks Got a Pastel Upgrade Just Before Spring Arrives & You Can Only Find Them at Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Birkenstock sandals are a solid choice for a warm weather staple. But when it comes to spring, Birkenstock’s latest creation is a perfect match. Birkenstock drops its iconic styles in pastel colors and Nordstrom gives you a head start. The pastel Birkenstock sandals are exclusive only to Nordstrom. That means there’s only time before all of these dreamy-hued sandals are snatched and sold out. Luckily, there are various Birkenstock styles to select from like the classic Arizona Sandal to the Big Buckle variations. The pastel colors are truly unforgettable in shades like orange, lavender, orchid pink, jade green, and even a tie-dye print. Plus, the best part is that the price stays the same regardless of the chosen color. Of course, Birkenstock doesn’t forgo its trademark comfort and innovative footbed in these new shoes. All of the Nordstrom exclusive Birkenstock sandals are under $160 with a few affordable options under $50. The pastel colors are the perfect way to give your Birkenstock a refresh for next season. And no matter how you at it, this pastel footwear is super cute and unique. So, check out the new Birkenstock pastel sandals that are available only at Nordstrom.

Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal

A tie-dye print always makes for a fun time. Better yet, these rubber-like shoes are waterproof and still comfortable, becoming your soon-to-be favorite pair.

Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal

Everything says Pretty in Pink with this remodeled version of the signature Arizona Sandal. The double oversized buckles and dusty pink gives this Birkenstock a stylish touch.

Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal

If you prefer a more neutral option, this large buckle sandal has you covered. This Birkenstock Sandal supports you in every essential way, from foot cushioning to matching a casual look. There’s also a pastel pink option available in case you change your mind.