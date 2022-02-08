Yankee Candle’s New Studio Collection Doubles as Chic Home Decor

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We buy candles for their intoxicating aroma, but isn’t it great when your favorite scents also come in chic glassware that doubles as statement-making home decor? Well, Yankee Candle certainly thinks so and that’s the theme of their new Studio Collection.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Yankee’s new Studio Collection is a curated line-up of fan-favorite Yankee Candle fragrances in simple and sophisticated glass vessels that feature trending hues and natural fiber wicks. Each colored glass candle is made with essential oils mixed into a premium soy wax blend. The new line features some of Yankee’s top-selling scents like Pink Sands and Sage & Citrus, but it also includes two new fragrances that are exclusively available at Target: Dried Lavender & Oak and Warm Luxe Cashmere.

Image: Yankee Candle.

The dried lavender & oak scent is described as a mix of woodsy scents and spices of an outdoor farmers market.

Dried Lavender & Oak $12.99 Buy now Sign Up

Image: Yankee Candle.

Yankee’s new Warm Luxe Cashmere is both creamy and luxurious.

Warm Luxe Cashmere $12.99 Buy now Sign Up

Image: Yankee Candle.

Along with the new Target exclusive scents, you can also shop old favorites like Sage & Citrus in the new chic jars.

Sage & Citrus $12.99 Buy now Sign Up

Image: Yankee Candle.

Beach Walk, another older fan-favorite is also available in the new design.

Beach Walk $12.99 Buy now Sign Up

You can shop the new collection now on Yankee Candle’s website (minus the two Target-exclusive scents), or Target’s website.

Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents: