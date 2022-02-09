Victoria Beckham’s Favorite Exfoliator Is “Super Delicate,” Smooths Skin & Doubles as a Powdered Cleanser

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Cleansing may not be the most memorable part of your skincare, but it’s essential to keeping your skin healthy. A cleanser is the most used skincare product within your whole routine, so it’s important to have the right one. That’s why finding a luxurious cleanser isn’t any expense to think twice about. And when it comes to luxe products, Posh Spice is an undeniable resource to go to. Per Glamour, Victoria Beckham swears by Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Enzyme Cleaner for her exfoliator.

This powder formula doubles as a cleansing foam and exfoliator ideal for oily and combination skin. The two-in-one product becomes a soft foam after water is added to it. The Enzyme Cleanser is worth the $75 as it delivers a deep but delicate cleanse and exfoliation. The company Dr. Barbara Sturm notes that it’s suitable for those with sensitive skin, large pores, and dull skin. After use, it leaves your skin rejuvenated, smooth, and radiant.

However, many reviewers vouch for how gentle the Enzyme Cleanser is on the face. A reviewer mentioned, “The cleanser leaves my skin very soft, clean and not dry. The Enzyme Cleanser ‘scrubs’ my face without feeling like it’s tearing up my skin.”

As presented in its name, the cleanser uses enzymes to clear dry and rough skin, reduce excess oil from pores, and remove makeup. The Dr. Barbara Sturm cleanser features advanced ingredients, particularly an antioxidant Vitamin C that hydrates and revitalizes the skin for a radiant complexion.

The Enzyme Cleanser should be applied two to three times a week, but the company suggests everyday usage for those with oily skin. Place only a tiny amount on hand then add water to transform it into a soft foam. After, smooth it across the face to create a soft foam then rinse off.

So when it comes to clean skin, cult-favorite Dr. Barbara Sturm has a super gentle formula for all skin types. The Enzyme Cleanser is the skincare product to snatch and add to your carts right now. It’s available at Violet Gray, Nordstrom, and Dr. Barbara Sturm’s site.