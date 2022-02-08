Macy’s Now Sells a Gorgeous Dupe of the Always Pan & It’s Currently 50% Off

Scroll through Instagram just once today, and you’re likely to spot an ad for the sleek, eight-in-one, do-it-all every day pan, Our Place’s Always Pan. It not only looks gorgeous, but it truly does it all: It’s a fry pan, a saute pan, a steamer, a skillet, a saucier, a saucepan, a non-stick pan, a spatula, and a spoon rest. So, it comes as no surprise many retailers have created their own version of the Oprah-approved, cult-favorite, consistently sold-out pan — from ALDI to, our latest discovery, Macy’s.

Created by The Cellar exclusively for Macy’s, the All-In-One Pan is also a reliable everyday pan that do it all, from frying and boiling to searing, sautéing, simmering and steaming. And the best part? It’s currently 50 percent off.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Not only does the versatile cookware boast a steamer insert and a spatula, like the Always Pan, but the cast iron pan is made with a ceramic coating that makes cooking — and cleaning! — and absolute breeze. Plus, with its tall, deep sides, you can make everything from spaghetti to perfectly steamed veggies.

The Cellar All-In-One Pan $71.99 Buy now Sign Up

“This pan is amazing,” writes one reviewer. “It has a deep bottom with tall sides that makes it perfect for making things like pasta or sauce. It is cast iron so it’s heavy when full. The lid fits great, and it’s large enough to steam vegetables for the entire family.”

Sold? Us, too. But before you add it to your cart, you have one more decision to make: the color! The All-In-One pan is available in three different hues — pink, blue, and gray — with the former being our favorite.

“Beautiful color, easy cleanup and so far it cooks our food wonderfully! Highly recommend!” writes another reviewer.

Originally $179.99, the All-In-One Pan is currently on sale for $71.99. Simply use the code VDAY checkout to get it half-off.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: