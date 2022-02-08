If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re someone who considers themselves a neat freak, you’re in constant need of new cleaning products. Shopping for the classic cleaning tools in your line-up is time-consuming and causes waste. But we’ve found a go-to product that saves the environment, money, and space in your home. TikTok loves Blueland’s reusable bottles that use eco-friendly, dissolvable tablets. It’s a cleaning upgrade you need with a forever-type bottle. Simply, buy the bottle once, fill it with water, and drop in the refillable tablets.

Blueland has cleaning supplies that fit all your concerns: soaps, toilet cleaner, laundry, dishwasher, and multi-surface. The company’s products can be individually purchased, too, like its coveted hand soap, although the starter kits are the better deal. Blueland’s Clean Essential Kit gives you everything you need for a fresh home. This kit is worth $39, while the Clean Suite Kit is an all-inclusive lineup that’s $83. However, the Clean Essential Kit gets you started at a more affordable price.

Blueland Clean Essentials Kit

Image: Blueland. Courtesy of Blueland.

This Blueland kit includes foaming hand soap, glass and mirror cleaner, multi-surface spray, and a bathroom cleaner along with their individual tablet. All tablets have clean ingredients and lovely scents like classic fresh lemon, eucalyptus mint, and iris agave.

It’s a good clean type of fun that’s safe for the environment and kids. There’s even a Disney-themed kit for children to enjoy and watch the magic happen. And why wouldn’t they love it when it feels like an at-home science experiment. Cleaning becomes more enjoyable and easier as these products are delivered right to your door.

So, stop your search because Blueland has the next best products to transform your home. Check out Blueland’s Clean Essentials Kit now for a cleaner space.