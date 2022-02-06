Snag Fan-Favorite Products from Black Owned Beauty Brands — Save Up to 40% From Nordstrom & Macy’s

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With our beauty routines, we get stuck in our own little bubbles of products. We stick to the products we’ve trusted and loved for years, forgetting that there are thousands of amazing brands out there that could be our next holy grail products. If you’re looking to change up your routine, don’t gamble with another product from a brand you liked a few years ago — try something new. And by trying something new, maybe it’s time you take a look at some of these gorgeous, natural black-owned brands.

From Biogeo to Rucker Roots, there are a plethora of black-owned brands out there that are ready to rock your world. Whether your hair needs some nourishing or you’re looking for a new exfoliator, these brands not only have you covered but will be on sale for a limited time.

Check out some of these black-owned beauty brands on sale at Macy’s and Nordstrom below.

Briogeo Tropical Hair-adise Nourishing Hydration Hair Care Set — $25.00, originally $35.00

Founded by Nancy Twine, Briogeo boasts all-natural hair products that have customers begging for more, especially with this fan-favorite superfood bundle. The banana and coconut hair care trio comes with shampoo, conditioner, and texture spray.

Goodee x Saya Noosa Refresh Set — $65.00, originally $100.00

Founded by Byron and Dexter Peart, Goodee is an ethical brand selling products from hair care to furniture, and we’re loving this collaboration they did with Saya. This plant-based collection is perfect for any skin type, it comes with a body wash, detox face exfoliant, and a lotion.

Rucker Roots Anti-Frizz Silkening Growth Serum — $14.99, originally $19.99

Founded by sisters Ellen and Ione Rucker, Rucker Roots is a fan favorite for its nourishing hair care products, and this growth serum is one of Macy’s customer’s favorites. Both “silkening” and nourishing, a little goes a long way for you to notice a difference with this serum described as “liquid gold.”

Urban Hydration Bright and Balanced Aloe Micellar Water — $15.00, originally $20.00

Founded by an adorable family that calls themselves Team Terry, Urban Hydration is a hidden gem amongst beauty brands, with a lot of their products getting five stars on Macy’s — and their micellar water is no different. Made with pure aloe and fruit extracts, this soothing micellar water both soothes and brightens your skin.

Soap Distillery Whiskey Soap — $6.00, originally $8.00

Founded by Danielle Martin, the Soap Distillery’s soaps are natural, gorgeous, and smell like heaven — just like this Whiskey soap. With hints of ginger, cedar, and cloves, this hydrating soap won’t last long.

