Viola Davis Gets Red-Carpet Ready With This Lavish Skincare Set & It’s Almost 5 Stars On DermStore

Whenever we hear about a red carpet event, we know Viola Davis will come radiating her beautiful skin and gorgeous gowns for the world to see. What we’ve been wondering for years is how she gets her skin to glow effortlessly with every appearance — but we finally found out.

To get red-carpet ready, Davis confessed to New Beauty that she relies on a peel after her steamy showers. “Kinara [renamed Olga Lorencin Skin Care] has a red-carpet facial kit that includes an acid peel and it completely smooths out my skin.”

While she didn’t name the kit, we found the exact “red carpet facial” kit on DermStore and it redefines how luxurious skincare can get. Not only is it a five-piece bundle, but it nearly boasts five full stars on DermStore. It’s clear that Davis and now we have found a hidden gem amongst the DermStore inventory, so let’s talk about the Olga Lorencin Skin Care Red Carpet Facial in a Box.

Courtesy of Olga Lorencin Olga Lorencin.

The Olga Lorencin Skin Care Red Carpet Facial in a Box gives your skin radiance, glamour, and luxury with these nourishing products. Step one is the facial peel that Davis raves about, followed by the facial neutralizer, and ending on the polishing mask. It also comes with a handy applicator brush and bowl. Made of rich, botanical ingredients like lactic acid lysate extract, this set can hydrate, soothe, exfoliate, and refine your skin.

Per the brand, applying it all is easier than you think. Begin with dry skin as you apply the peel into the bowl, applying it later with a brush to leave on your skin for up to three minutes. Next, you brush the neutralizing gel on top of the peel with the brush. Then, after a minute, rinse all of it off. Last, end the treatment by applying the mask to your face, leaving it on for 15 minutes before wiping it off.

