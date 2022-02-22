These $25 Ferulic Acid Resurfacing Pads Finally Got Rid of My Acne Scars & Dark Spots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

I had left the years of my horrible blemish breakouts in the past, thankfully, but the scars continued to haunt my present. I didn’t love wearing foundation, so I wanted to feel confident enough about my skin to walk around in public without it or my dark spots and uneven skin texture. I still hadn’t stumbled upon the skincare side of TikTok and hadn’t yet realized that I was using the worst possible products. In 2021, I put down the bead-filled cleansers that were just irritating and tearing my skin and got serious.

Derma E had sent me a sample of their Ferulic Acid Resurfacing Pads, and I decided to try them out. I hadn’t heard of Derma E up until that point, but decided the selling points of the pads fit my mission. The pads contain Kojic Acid, which helps brighten up those acne scars, dark spots, and sun spots. It’s designed to tackle hyperpigmentation. While the other powerhouse ingredients, resveratrol and DMAE, plump up the skin. Resveratrol also protects from free radicals, which breaks down your collagen.

Image: Derma E. Image: Derma E.

I applied this product after cleansing in the evening every other day. I swept the pad gently upwards on my face, let it soak in while I brushed my teeth and then rinsed my face before applying a peptide serum, SPF and moisturizer. It had a clean scent that I enjoyed. I was wondering that the pads would dry out my skin at first, because I had never used a proper exfoliator before, but there was never any noticeable dryness — aside from my usual winter dry-out.

Changes to your skin happen gradually (although we all wish they were instant), so I can’t say that I noticed any overnight change. After two months or so, I examined my face in the mirror and noticed that a small cluster of three pesky acne scars on my left cheek were finally gone. I also realized that where there was uneven texture before, my cheek was smooth. I also feel like it’s important to say that I don’t get additional beauty treatments, like other editors often do. I was relying on this product and the cleansers, moisturizers and SPF in my daily routine.

I used these resurfacing pads until they were gone and can honestly say the products I’ve tried since have not been as effective.

On Ulta, this product has 117 reviews and 4.8 stars.