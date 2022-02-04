LANEIGE’s New Overnight Squalane Face Mask Looks As Promising As Their Top-Selling Celebrity-Favorite Lip Mask

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Dryness is a concern for all skin types, even oily skin. Therefore, there’s no question that moisturizer is always essential in your routine. When it comes to dry skin, the celebrity-approved brand LANEIGE has got you covered and hydrated. Celebrities like Nina Dobrev to Sydney Sweeney have already fallen in love with LANEIGE’s lip sleeping mask as a remedy for chapped lips. So, it’s only time until more people become obsessed with its newest dry-solving solution, The Water Sleeping Mask. And as already a best-seller, you’ll need to snatch this $30 face mask very soon.

LANEIGE’s latest face mask treats dehydrated skin overnight, specifically targeting dullness and uneven texture. It nourishes your skin leaving it supremely soft and radiant when you wake up. Better yet, the face mask is super lightweight where you may even forget it’s there after its complete absorption. Even without a discount, LANEIGE’s sleeping mask is a major steal to add to your skincare collection.

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask with Squalane

Image: Laneige. Courtesy of Laneige.

The Water Sleeping Mask helps to improve the skin’s moisture barrier, brightness, and clarity. It is formulated with moisture-rich ingredients meant for all skin types. This mask consists of a squalane and probiotic-derived complex. Both ingredients provide hydration, but the squalane delivers intense moisture that feels weightless and adds a flattering glow. You can notice a complete difference, or a ‘new you’ of sorts, in your skin after one week according to LANEIGE.

Just note that this sleeping mask is not recommended for everyday usage. Apply the mask after face cream, leave it on overnight, then rinse it off the next morning. Only use the product up to twice a week as a mask or use it daily as a nighttime moisturizer replacement.

For those looking for a hydration boost, check out Laneige’s Water Sleeping Mask to solve your face’s dryness.