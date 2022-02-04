Target’s New Disney Tumblers Are Adorable Valentine’s Day Gifts For Kids & Disney Fans Alike

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one accessory we can never get enough of, it’s straw tumblers. They make it so much easier for us to meet our daily water drinking goals, and they can be used for everything from smoothies to iced lattes, and the lid/straw combo make it easier to control spills if the tumbler gets knocked over. But not all straw tumblers are made equal – some of the designs are too boring for our tastes. So when we saw Target’s new Disney tumblers, we got excited.

Courtesy of Disney

We should have known Target would have the most adorable tumblers around – their coffee mugs are just as cute. The tumblers come in two sizes. The 19.6 oz size is great for adults, and especially those who need a large iced coffee to travel with them wherever they go (ahem, it’s us). The 19.6 oz size comes in four different, cheery designs, including a teal and gold floral Mickey design, a yellow and gold sunrise with Mickey that says “Be Happy,” and a rainbow design that says “Just Chill.” They’re all super cute, and would be adorable as a Valentine’s Day gift.

Courtesy of Disney.

The smaller sizes are super cute, too. They hold 8.4 oz of liquid, and come in four different designs, including a blue “Just Chill,” a yellow and gray “Feeling Good,” a pink “Be Happy,” and a pink “Mickey Loves Minnie” design that is obviously perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Courtesy of Target.

Whether you’re a collector, know a Disney fan with a birthday coming up, need a cute and affordable Valentine’s Day gift idea, or just like drinking iced water out of straw tumblers, you can’t go wrong with these Target Disney tumblers.

