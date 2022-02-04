These Cozy Fuzz-Lined Crocs Are the Ultimate Winter Shoe — & They’re 33% Off At Nordstrom Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Comfort is key when it comes to the perfect pair of shoes. So when we heard that one of the most iconic shoes just became even cozier, we just had to tell you. Crocs blend casual and a fuzzy warmth together to create the Classic Lined Clogs. The footwear brand upgrades its signature style with a shearling lining for the ultimate snug feel. And with winter here, we guarantee that these clogs are the go-to pair to slip on.

Luckily, you can save $20 on these fleece-lined clogs at Nordstrom for a limited time. Light blue and pink shades are the only available colors currently on sale, but you can get them for 33 percent off, making them only $39.99. There is also a glitter version of these clogs available if you’re looking for a stylish touch. However, you can purchase the rest of this fuzz-line shoe collection on Crocs’ site for more options.

The Classic Line Clogs are an incredibly warm choice to wear, gift, or match with the entire family. These casual shoes come in women’s and men’s sizes. If between sizes, it is recommended that women should order the next size down while men order a size up.

Classic Lined Clog

Image: Crocs. Courtesy of Crocs.

One reviewer said that this particular shoe was game-changing compared to other Crocs protect, “I had tried on Crocs years ago and hated the way they felt on the soles of my feet but the lining on these made them very comfortable.” With so many reviewers raving about its incredible feel, there’s no doubt these lined clogs are great for all day.

Yet, these Crocs clogs will feel especially toasty during these cold months, making them your newest winter staple. In addition to the shearling, the Classic Lined Clogs are shock-absorbing and supportive cushioning. The heel strap allows for a more secure fit while the grip sole provides great traction and stability. And just like the original, they’re still super lightweight.

The comfort is truly unmatched with Crocs’ Classic Lined Clogs. Make these Crocs shoes yours before they sell out on Nordstrom.