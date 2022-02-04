If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to beauty deals, nothing beats a value set. If you’re in the market for glow-worthy skincare products, QVC is offering a limited-time deal on a Tatcha two-piece kit. This Tatcha set includes The Essence and the Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream. Meghan Markle swears by this Japanese-inspired skincare brand, making this bundle a coveted item, bound to sell out at any moment. She even gifted Tatcha’s The Rich and Foaming Enzyme Powder in her baby shower gift bag a few years ago.

Ever since, Tatcha has been placed on every luxury skincare lover’s radar. It might be a while until you see a skincare steal from Tatcha like this. If purchased separately, these two Tatcha products would be no simple expense at $165. But lucky for you, you you are saving $60 with this bundle and QVC deal. New QVC customers can also get an additional $15 off your first order with code OFFER.

Tatcha Essence and Silk Peony Eye Cream 2-Pc Kit

Image: TATCHA. Courtesy of TATCHA.

The Tatcha kit available at QVC will cost you $105 if you checkout now. And this is a worthy deal for premium products that are so straightforward at treating skin. The two-piece set consists of popular items both skilled at hydrating the skin.

Tatcha Essence and Silk Peony Eye Cream 2-Pc Kit $105 Buy now Sign Up

The Essence is a plumping skin formula made to resurface, soften, and brighten the skin. This best-selling product should be spread evenly across a clean, dry face daily. The Silk Peony eye cream smooths out lines and locks in moisture as it melts into the skin. This lightweight cream also offers a comfortable cushion-like balm around the delicate eye area as it releases potent hydration. Apply this eye cream twice a day for a youthful and radiant appearance around your eyes.

QVC is offering an amazing skincare deal on this Markle-approved brand that you don’t want to miss. Check out this discount on the Tatcha Essence and Silk Peony Eye Cream Kit right now before it’s gone.