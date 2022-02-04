This TikTok-Favorite Snow Shovel Does the Heavy Lifting For You

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a lot of things we love about winter: bundling up in cozy sweaters, sitting in front of the fire with a good book, sipping cocoa, and cooking up hearty soups and stews to keep off the chill. One thing we absolutely do NOT love? Shoveling snow. Sure, it’s all fun and games when fat white flakes are floating down from the sky and making everything look picturesque and magical before bed, but nothing is worse than waking up in the morning and knowing you’re going to get like 5 days worth of work outs in just from shoveling the driveway. So when we saw that technology has finally come through with a solution to make shoveling snow easier, we thought we’d died and gone to heaven. But no, this is real life, and another awesome product we discovered thanks to TikTok.

Think of these automatic snow shovels as a cross between a full-on snowblower and a traditional, manual shovel. You still have to push the shovel, but there’s a mechanism inside that blows the snow out of your way as you move, sort of like a reverse vacuum cleaner.

We’re not saying you’re not a total beast of strength, but this shovel can throw up to 300 pounds of snow 25 feet away every minute. That’s going to save you from a lot of shoulder pain! It also covers a 10 inch wide area when you push it, so even tasks like clearing off a deck will go faster. Even better? It’s cordless, so you don’t have to have an outdoor electrical outlet in order to be able to use it, nor do you have to worry about dragging a cord through the snow.

Now that you’ve got the driveway taken care of, what about your car? This heated snow and ice scraper makes quick work of clearing off your windshield, so you can get in the car and crank the heat sooner.

Last but not least, is there anything worse than getting into your car after shoveling snow and scraping ice and having to clench a steering wheel that’s been sitting outside in sub-freezing temperatures all night? Treat your hands to soothing relief instead with a wireless, rechargeable heated steering wheel cover. It takes 1-3 minutes to heat up, so if you turn it on right before you scrape the windshield, by the time you get inside the car it will be ready to keep your fingers toasty on your drive.

Who knows what winter has in store for us still – after all, the groundhog did just declare six more weeks of winter (and depending on where you live, you know it might be even longer than that!). Get ready for the next big storm with an automatic snow-thrower shovel, a heated windshield ice scraper, and a heated steering wheel cover, so you don’t have to let the snow win ever again.

