There’s a New Version of Oprah’s Favorite Moisturizer & It’ll Make Your Skin Glow — Even Though It’s the Middle of Winter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Dry winter skin makes it difficult to truly look your best, especially when it affects your face. But the frigid temperatures don’t have to wave your hands and resign yourself to a months of dry skin. Instead, stock up on all the soothing moisturizers starting with this Oprah-Approved cream. With her as a longtime fan of this cult-favorite moisturizer, there’s no doubt that Oprah will swear by Philosophy’s newest version too. The Hope in a Jar moisturizer is still as soothing as before, but with a time-saving upgrade.

This Smooth-Glow Multi-Tasking Moisturizer treats your fine lines and damaged texture in one swipe. You can forget about flaky and itchy skin caused by dry skin too. This popular moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated and silky soft all day. Better yet, it instantly gives your skin a glow-up. The largest size of this vegan moisturizer is a 4-oz. jar that’s worth $65. However, if you want to try it out first, check out the 0.5-oz. jar that’s $14.

Hope In A Jar Smooth-Glow Multi-Tasking Moisturizer

Image: Philosophy. Courtesy of Philosophy.

The new Hope in a Jar Moisturizer gives a soft and smooth finish to your face’s skin. The thick cream is infused with key ingredients like glycolic and hyaluronic acids. The glycolic boosts the skin’s radiance and the hyaluronic acid deeply hydrates. This enhanced hyaluronic acid provides long-lasting hydration that lasts 24 hours. Overall, this multitasking moisturizer smoothens the skin’s texture and minimizes fine lines and wrinkles.

Hope In A Jar Smooth-Glow Multi-Tasking Moisturizer $14 Buy now Sign Up

Some reviewers did have concern over its added fragrance but claim the cream itself is still non-irritating. A reviewer put this cream to the test: “I have been using it everyday for a few weeks now and can honestly say I love it! It’s the perfect everyday moisturizer and I love knowing it’s also targeting my fine lines, and skin texture! Another huge plus is how light weight it feels going on but how hydrated it keeps my skin even in the winter when I’d typically go for a thicker cream moisturizer. Safe to say this is definitely a new skin care staple for me!” This soothing moisturizer should be applied to clean, dry skin every morning and evening.

Nowadays, there are so many face moisturizers that work well. However, this Oprah-loved moisturizer is the one that checks all of the boxes, not just one. Snag this glow-worthy Philosophy moisturizer right now.