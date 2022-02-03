Costco is Selling Affordable Adirondack Chairs You Need For Your Patio This Spring

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It might be hard to believe when there’s snow and ice falling from the sky and you’ve stacked your bed with about five fluffy blankets, but it’s February, and that means spring is just around the corner. That also means that it’s time to start thinking about your dream outdoor space now. Whether you’re planning to outfit your patio with items from Justina Blakeney’s new Target outdoor collection, or simply want a sturdy and comfortable place to sit on the porch for people watching, it’s time to start planning. So when we saw that these recycled plastic Adirondack chairs were being sold at Costco for a total steal, we knew we had to spread the word.

We first saw the chairs thanks to the Instagram account @CostcoOrganic. In stores, these Leisure Line Adirondack Chairs are only $140. They come in a variety of colors, though the selection is likely to vary by store. Costco members can also buy the chairs on Costco’s website, where they’re currently being sold for $179.99.

Courtesy of Leisure Line.

Adirondack Chair by Leisure Line $179.99 Buy now Sign Up

If you don’t have a Costco membership, don’t worry. We found some other affordable Adirondack chair options on Amazon!

If you prefer wood to plastic, these Plant Theatre Adirondack Chairs, made of acacia hardwood, are a great option. They have a rustic appearance that’s perfect around a fire pit, and the price is low, just $159.99. However, you can save an extra $50 when you apply the virtual coupon on the product’s Amazon listing page, bringing the price down to just $109.00.

Courtesy of Plant Theatre.

Plant Theatre Adirondack Chair $159.99 Buy now Sign Up

The same brand also sells a cozy wooden Adirondack rocking chair, which you’ll love rocking in while sipping sweet tea on your porch this summer. It’s also $159.99, with a $30 coupon you can apply, bringing the price down to $129.99.

Courtesy of Plant Theatre.

Plant Theatre Adirondack Rocking Chair $159.99 Buy now Sign Up

Whether you opt for Costco’s recycled plastic Adirondack chairs, or one of the acacia hardwood chairs we found on Amazon, let this be your summer of rest and relaxation in your brand new chairs. The snow might be raging now, but it’s never too early to start dreaming of sunshine.

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online:

Watch: A 5-Ingredient Grilled Pizza That’s Easier Than Ordering Takeout

