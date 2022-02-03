If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone loves a fresh new pair of shoes. And even better yet, shoes that stay clean. But for those who swear by Birkenstock, that can be a hard feat, because Birkenstock enthusiasts wear them everywhere. They are great for shock absorption and arch sport, while they’re also built to last. Whether it’s running errands or walking around the house, the sandals and clogs provide all-day comfort for whichever activity. Yet, Birkenstock are still prone to grime and stains, especially in the footbed.

Birkenstocks must have anticipated that devoted Birks fans needed something special to help clean their shoes, so they designed their own branded cleaning kit. The Deluxe Shoe Care Kit is your best bet at scrubbing away the dirt and increasing the longevity of your go-to Birks. The Birkenstock cleaning kit, which you can find at Nordstrom, keeps your footwear looking clean as new for only $18. If you’ve got a family full of Birkenstocks wearers, this kit is a great deal.

Deluxe Shoe Care Kit

Image: Birkenstock. Courtesy of Birkenstock.

This convenient kit includes a water and stain repellent spray, cork sealer, brush and scruff eraser, and a cleaner and refresher spray. The cork sealer moisturizes and protects the cork sole from elements. The water and stain repellent should be applied to the leather, suede, or nubuck fabric of the shoe. While the cleaner and refresher spray is meant for the footbed.

One reviewer vouch for the Deluxe Shoe Care Kit saying “This kit will extend the life of your Birkenstock’s, especially light-colored suede.”

Even if you don’t mind a bit of dirt, it’s important to always keep your shoes intact. So if Birkenstock sandals are your favorite pair, snag this Birkenstock cleaning kit to have on hand.

Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog

Image: Birkenstock. Courtesy of Birkenstock.

If you need a new pair of Birks to pair with your cleaning kit, check out this winter-friendly option. These Birkenstock clogs are the new shoes that you’ll never want to take off. The shearling lining makes for an ultra-soft and comfy feel that feels like a dream. To top it off, the shearling also gives extra cushioning and is moisture-wicking.