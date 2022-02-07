If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For many football fans, one of the most anticipated events is at your doorstep — or rather, end zone. The Super Bowl LVl will be played on Sunday, February 13th, in Los Angeles between the Cincinnati Bengals and LA Rams. The Cincinnati Bengals have yet to win a Super Bowl title with this year being their first chance since 1988. That’s why it’s time for Bengals fans to start showing their team spirit in full gear. Sports merch is the perfect way to show your support and appreciation for your home team.

This year, the top Bengals players to watch out for are Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Evan McPherson. So, these are the player jerseys that will be selling out fast at stores. You can also opt for black or orange sportswear to represent the Bengals during the Super Bowl game. From classic shirts to themed blankets, there are an overwhelming number of ways to show up for your team. We rounded up a few Cincinnati Bengals merch that will fit you, the family, and even a furry companion.

You can’t go wrong with it a simple Bengals shirt to show pride for your team. Count this lightweight shirt as your good luck charm during the big game.

All goods sportsman owns a team hat that you can wear yearlong. Whether the Bengals win or not, this snapback hat shows they’re always the national champions in your heart.

This full-zip jacket keeps you warm and covered up, especially if you’re watching the game outside the home. It’s suitable for all mild temperatures and it doesn’t hurt that the orange color still looks super cute.

You get an extra point for style when you have your pets geared up too. This Cincinnati Bengals pet jersey features stretch material on the sides, making it a comfortable fit for dogs and cats.

Whether you’re offside or tailgates, share this team blanket with the whole family. The comfy blanket is a great choice for the outdoors with its warm fleece and water-resistant material.