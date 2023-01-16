Target Galentine’s Day Gift Ideas Under $10

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

February 14th is almost here, which means we’ve been scratching our heads, trying to figure out what to get the besties for Galentine’s Day. Some people celebrate it the day before Valentine’s Day, a la Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation, while some celebrate it on the 14th, but the important thing is to make sure you have something sweet to give your best pals. So when we saw Target’s gifts for her selection, we knew there would be plenty of go-to Galentine’s Day gifts this year — especially since most are under $10.

Now is the best time to start shopping for gifts before the Valentine’s Day holiday. Target still has plenty of gifts in stock, but with prices being so affordable, we’re sure these gifts won’t stay in stock long. Target’s Valentine’s Day category includes chocolates, socks, mugs, and more! If you don’t know where to start, don’t worry, we compiled a list of the best gifts to wrap up. Our favorites? These cozy rainbow socks are the perfect gift for your friends who love to lounge. We also love handing out mugs with a positive message. And, of course, we couldn’t stay away from picking up all of the Valentine’s Day treats. Ahead, see other Galentine’s Day gifts.

Waffles to Warm Your Heart Dash If you have a friend who loves to be in the kitchen, make sure you snag this mini heart-shaped waffle maker. It’s perfect for whipping up the cutest waffles for a brunch celebration. Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker $9.99 Buy now For the Friend With a Sweet Tooth Ferrero Rocher A sweet treat is always a good idea when looking for gifts to give. These delectable hazelnut chocolates have a luxurious taste of smooth, rich milk chocolate. The small treats are coated with hazelnuts that add an enjoyable crunch. Ferrero Rocher Valentine's Chocolates Heart $5.99 Buy now A Candle for Any Occasion Project 62



If you don’t know what gift to give this Valentine’s Day, there’s nothing wrong with giving a candle. This one from Project 62 has a fragrant lavender scent with hints of eucalyptus, which has a long-lasting burn capacity.

“This may be my all-time favorite scent of any candle I’ve ever bought,” one shopper said. “This is the only candle I use in my bathroom. It has a really great lavender scent with some woodsy undertones, perfect for a relaxing bath! Love the clean, modern look of the candle itself, too. It works in any decor.”

Project 62 Lavender and Eucalyptus Candle $5.00 Buy now

A Mug Full Of Positivity

Threshold

But don’t just give an empty mug — why not add in some coffee, cocoa, or tea to make the gift extra special? Chocolate and Valentine’s Day go hand-in-hand, so picking up a box of this gourmet hot cocoa mix is a must.

Threshold Stoneware Best Person Ever Color Splash Mug $7.00 Buy now

For Beauty Lovers

Pacifica

Pacifica’s eye patches are packed with brightening ingredients like vitamin C, sea kelp, and biocellulose extract. The formula also helps to eliminate dark under-eye circles and inflammation.

One reviewer said: “I love Pacifica eye patches. They are not only fun to use, but they feel amazing on. I use these a few times throughout the week, and my eyes look vibrant. They help with puffiness, dullness, and dark circles. My eyes don’t look tired anymore. They are easy to use and convenient.”

Pacifica Eye Bright Undereye Vitamin C Spot Serum Mask $4.99 Buy now

An Easy Solution to Store AirPods

Heyday

This case is another gift option for any Galentine on your list. It keeps your AirPods safe and charged on the go. Plus, the silicone case has a beautiful ruby red color paired wiht a gold keychain which keeps the case secured.

Heyday Apple AirPods Gen 1/2 Silicone Case $4.99 Buy now

Socks Made for Lounging

Target

Don’t underestimate how good of a gift socks make. For those who love to be cozy, add this rainbow pair to your cart. They have colorful hearts and a fuzzy texture to keep feet warm and on theme for Galentine’s Day.

Rainbow Hearts Valentine's Day Cozy Crew Socks $5.00 Buy now

Before you go, check out the gallery below:

Watch: How to Make Gorgeous Chocolate-Covered Strawberries That Have a Sweet Surprise Inside

