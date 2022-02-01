We Found the Best Beauty Deal of 2022 Yet — You Get $350 of Skincare for Only $56 at SkinStore Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

January and February aren’t exactly considered sales months. After a bunch of Cyber Monday deals and holiday shopping, the amazing deals have pretty much ground to a halt, especially in the beauty world. That’s why it’s breaking news that there’s a huge gift set at SkinStore on major sale. This set has $350 worth of products inside and is only $56 for a limited time. It usually goes for $111, so it’s roughly half-off now.

If you’ve been looking to start 2022 off with a brand new skincare routine, here’s the best and most cost-effective way to do it. This skincare set from SkinStore contains 12 different products inside. Yes, 12. These aren’t just no-name brands either — you’ll find Dr. Dennis Gross, Peter Thomas Roth and Caudalie in the box. You’ve got your exfoliators, face masks, serums, eye patches, hydrators and even hand creams in this set. You have the opportunity to try some high-quality products at a fraction of the cost. Everything in this set was picked by SkinStore, which is staffed by skincare experts.

As someone who writes about beauty products on a daily basis, I recommend adding this set to your cart.

SkinStore Selects Limited Edition Collection — $55.50 (originally $111)

Image: SkinStore. Image: SkinStore.

You’ll get to try the SiO Eye and Smile Lift, which boasts the ability to lessen the appearance of crow’s feet, along with the celebrity-loved Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel, which will exfoliate your skin effectively without any added recovery time. And after all that exfoliation, you can moisturize your skin with the Caudalie Vinosource-Hydra SOS Intense Moisturizing Cream, which will help keep winter dryness at bay.

SkinStore Selects Limited Edition Collection $55.50 Buy now Sign Up

There’s something for every single skincare concern in this set, whether you what to brighten dull skin or firm it up, this set has you covered. On the webpage for the set, you can see exactly how much each product is worth and the size of each product is.