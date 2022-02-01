This Is Why Martha Stewart’s Skin Looked So Good in Those Sultry Pool Selfies — The Mogul Revealed Her Makeup Secrets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We already know Martha Stewart is a multi-faceted icon in lifestyle — especially cooking. But what’s the secret recipe for her beauty routine? Back in 2020, the business mogul went viral for a sultry pool selfie posted on Instagram. So if you’re still wondering how she looks so strikingly good, Clé de Peau Beauté is spilling all the skincare tea. And as a longtime fan of them, it’s only right to enlist her viral skills for the luxury brand’s debut TikTok campaign. Stewart teams up with Clé de Peau Beauté to give us a scoop on her favorite products.

The TikTok video launched today, February 1st with subsequent videos following this release. This comical video uses her famous pool selfie in the background as Stewart teaches us as she calls “Thirst Trap 101.” She reveals how she creates her perfect selfies. First, you must assert that you’re fabulous. Secondly, only use concealer when needed. Of course, only with the brand’s newly released Concealer SPF 27. Then, add a touch of gloss and say the magic words: Clé de Peau Beauté.

However, her secrets don’t end there. This Martha Stewart roundup also includes a face serum, eye cream, face mask cream, and a multipurpose lip balm. From bestselling products to new arrivals, Stewart serves up the best of the best at Clé de Peau Beauté. Treat yourself to Martha Stewart’s must-have radiant products right now.

Concealer SPF 27

It’s hard to be camera shy when you have a concealer as flattering and effective as this one. This hydrating concealer gives Martha Stewart her natural, airbrush look and UV protection in her pool selfies. It’s no wonder why this is her favorite Clé de Peau Beauté product. The Concealer SPF 27 is also available at Nordstrom and an SPF 25 version at Macy’s.

The Serum

Stay looking awake with this restorative face serum. Clé de Peau Beauté’s lightweight serum is a go-to remedy for clearing any signs of tress. It smoothens, firms, and hydrates the skin with continued use.

Enhancing Eye Contour Cream Supreme

Give your eye area a refresh with this energizing eye cream. It re-contours your eyes to look brighter and rejuvenated. The contour cream treats fine lines and under-eye darkness while also lifting and plumping the area for a rejuvenated look. There is also a platinum massage tool included that helps for better absorption. The Enhancing Eye Contour Cream Supreme is available at Nordstrom and Macy’s.

Precious Gold Vitality Mask

Our delicate skin should always be luxuriously treated, especially with this literal pot of gold. The Precious Gold Vitality mask is an antioxidant, 24K Gold infused face mask that leaves you looking radiant in minutes. It firms and lifts our fatigued skin for a youthful appearance. This Clé de Peau Beauté also comes with a soft application brush. The Precious Gold Vitality Mask is also available Macy’s.

Lip Glorifier

Enhance your pout with this tinted lip balm that’s an expert at multitasking. This ultra-moisturizing lip balm leaves a sheer color and a softer feel. Say goodbye to dry and dull lips this winter. The Lip Glorifier is also available at Macy’s.