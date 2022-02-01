This Facial Serum Boasts Famous Fans Like Tracee Ellis Ross & Ashley Graham — It Brightens & Tightens Your Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Luxury skincare is worth the money when it works. That’s why when celebrities swear by particular high-end products, we value their opinions. Of course, there are a plethora of skincare products to try that are loved by celebrities. But nothing beats a cult favorite known to be adored by so many beauty enthusiasts and celebrities. The vitamin c serum that seems to last as a forever essential is SkinCeuticals’ C E Ferulic serum.

There’s a full celebrity lineup for this famous serum, including Ashley Graham, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailey Bieber, and Sienna Miller, per US Weekly and WhoWhatWear. At $166, this product might be a mega splurge for some skincare lovers. Yet if many people love it, what’s to say you won’t too. This advanced serum is super effective at improving common skin concerns on the face and neck. One reviewer even dubbed it as the “Holy Grail Vitamin C product.” Don’t let your skin miss out on this coveted product, SkinCeuticals’ C E Ferulic Serum.

This daytime serum is your skin’s defense against harmful environmental factors. It is clinically proven to protect against environmental damage such as free radicals that cause visible signs of aging. As a result, the serum improves the appearance of lines and wrinkles, restores firmness, and brightens the skin’s complexion. This popular serum should be used only for dry, normal, combination, and sensitive skin types. You can apply four to five drops to a dry face, neck, and chest before other anti-aging products. Also, the Vitamin C Serum is effective for at least 72 hours after absorption.

Snag this SkinCeuticals serum right now if you’re interested in spending a few extra bucks for quality skincare. The C E Ferulic Serum can be the one expense you won’t regret this year.