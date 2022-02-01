Make Your Next Bath Extra Relaxing with Amazon’s Popular Bath Pillow

The candles are lit, the eucalyptus bath bomb is fizzing, and the water temperature is just right. You’re slipping into the bathtub and seconds away from maximum relaxation when you realize you forgot the most important item: the bath pillow. Sure, you may have the perfect soothing playlist, and your glass of wine is just within arm’s reach, but without that essential bath accessory, you’ll be anything but relaxed. And the bath pillow many on Amazon are currently obsessed with? The Bath Haven bath pillow, which just so happens to be on sale right now.

Made with AirMesh technology, the Bath Haven bath pillow boasts 3-D ventilation, making it one of the most breathable — and comfortable — bath pillows. So, not only does this technology allow for constant, refreshing airflow, but the pillow also dries fast and stays cool. Oh, and did we mention the ergonomic pillow features cushioned support for your neck and shoulders?

“The comfort doesn’t end there,” the product description states. “Your air-cushioned pillow provides bouncy support. So much plusher than flimsy foam. Plus, it resists mold and mildew, so it always smells fresh and clean.”

The pillow won’t slip, either, thanks to its six extra-strong suction cups, which will keep the pillow firmly in place.

Amazon shoppers love the bath pillow, too, giving it a 4.6 out of 5 rating.

“I have used many that they slide down or the suction cups come loose — not this one!” writes one of more than 8,000 Amazon reviewers. “It still looks new and no smell or sign of mold. I use this probably 5 out of 7 nights a week. It is also comfortable especially with my neck problems.”

