This Small But Mighty UV-Free Therapy Light Will Chase Away Your Winter Blues & It’s Under $50 on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For those starting to feel the winter blues, you aren’t alone. Anyone who has been spending a substantial amount of time inside is more susceptible to this mood switch. That’s why getting your daily dose of natural light becomes essential. Shine some light on you this winter with Circadian Optics’ Light Therapy Lamp. This UV-free therapy light is the perfect remedy for those spending most of their time inside. The UV-free LED light’s quality is the equivalent of the noonday sun at only $50. It’s meant to resemble daylight so to make it feel more natural and comfortable.

Circadian Optics’ therapy lamp helps to bring stability to your lifestyle when indoors. Besides healing our SADD, this light device has other useful benefits too. These sun-like lights regulate sleep, increase focus, boost energy, and improve one’s mood. It’s also longer-lasting as it provides uniform light for up to 50,000 hours, which is longer than fluorescent bulbs. With one touch to activate it, there are three adjustable brightness levels to use. The therapy light lamp should be placed 16 to 18 inches from your face and kept on for no longer than an hour.

Circadian Optics Lumine Light Therapy Lamp

Image: Circadian Optics Courtesy of Circadian Optics.

One reviewer said that this device’s square design limited the light’s distribution, saying “there isn’t enough supplementary reflection of the light so it ends up going in one direction and being a little underwhelming.” However, some reviewers were pleasantly surprised by its effectiveness, with one specifically noting feeling more awake after ten minutes in the early morning. This same reviewer also noted that its minimalist design complemented their space well.

So if you looking for a brighter future in mood and health, try this therapy light to improve your daily life. Give your body and home the light it needs this winter with Circadian Optics’ Light Therapy Lamp.