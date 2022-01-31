Daisy Edgar Jones Doesn’t Go Anywhere Without This Portable Coffee Press — & You Can Get One for Less Than $32

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Your morning pick-me-up just became an all-day delight with this innovative coffee press. In a recent appearance on British Vogue’s series ‘In the Bag’, Normal People actress Daisy Edgar-Jones vouched for the AeroPress Go as the most important item she carries around. For good reason, this coffee press is the most delicious and travel-friendly item to take with you anywhere. Although boiling or cold water is still needed, the AeroPress Go is a go-to travel companion for a daily cup of joe.

Coffee-lovers are always looking for new ways to enjoy their favorite beverage, from premium machines to new cafes. But for those who constantly crave coffee, the expenses start to build up after a while. This enjoyable coffee maker saves you trips to the coffee shop at a price of $32. It’s also a similar price to the original AeroPress that’s popular for the same uses, but it’s a better deal thanks to its portable feature. This compact device is a quick and more convenient tool that provides flavorful results. You never have to go anywhere for coffee again.

Image: AeroPress. Courtesy of AeroPress.

The AeroPress Go brews smooth delicious coffee that doesn’t leave a bitter taste. It can make up to three cups of coffee with a mug that also doubles as a traveling case. This coffee press can brew cold brew in just two minutes, while it makes hot coffee or espresso in less. It also comes with micro-filters, a string stick, and a scooper. So if you’re a coffee enthusiast that travels often, check out this AeroPress Go available on Amazon.