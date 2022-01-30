Kourtney Kardashian Divulged What Her ‘Absolute Favorite’ Face Cleanser Is & It’s Less Than $30

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to Kardashians, they use the best of the best — especially when it comes to protecting their skin. This time around, we finally found out what gentle cleanser Kourtney Kardashian swears by and it’s only $28 on Ulta.

On Kourtney’s website Poosh, they summed up her Harper’s Bazaar interview where she divulged all the details about each product in her skincare routine — one of which includes a cleanser that’s one of her “absolute favorites.”

After micellar water, she uses the Peach & Lily Power Calm Hydrating Gel Cleanser, which she said has become a “recent favorite.” She said, “We did it as a Poosh pick of the week. It doesn’t strip your skin…and definitely makes my skin feel really clean and gets my makeup off.”

So what’s more to this Kardashian-approved cleanser?

Courtesy of Peach & Lily Peach & Lily.

Peach & Lily Power Calm Hydrating Gel Cleanser $28.00 Buy now Sign Up

The Peach & Lily Power Calm Hydrating Gel Cleanser is a gentle and refreshing cleanser that is proven to “deliver visible results.” According to the brand, 100% of users said this cleanser removed impurities, removed excess oil, and calmed all facial irritation. Along with that, nearly 100% of users also said they felt cleanser, refreshed, balanced, and had no breakouts from it.

This sulfate-free cleanser uses natural ingredients like Chamomile, cucumber, and peach extracts for optimal soothing and hydration. Both vegan and cruelty-free, this cleanser is suitable for literally any skin type, from super-sensitive to mature skin.

Per the brand, you store this in a cool place and use a “dime-sized amount, lather with water, and apply to [your] face twice a day.”

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: