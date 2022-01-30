We Found Three Perfect Dupes For Meghan Markle’s Iconic $1,600 Constellation Necklaces — All Under $30

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If Meghan Markle has rocked it, chances are we want it. But as to be expected, the Duchess of Sussex has some pricey favorites. While we’ve fawned over her favorite shoe brands and makeup picks, her newest jewelry piece has us daydreaming about getting it for ourselves.

In a video announcing her 40×40 initiative through the Archewell Foundation, which asks different stars to mentor and support women re-entering the workforce, fans couldn’t help but stare at her delicate constellation necklaces.

She wore two constellation necklaces from Logan Hollowell, one to her children’s zodiac signs: a Gemini necklace for six-month-old Lilibet and a Taurus necklace for Archie, 2. We were ready to snag some for ourselves until we realized they were at least $1,600 each, per US Magazine. While we love treating ourselves, we can also do it on a budget. Here are three nearly identical dupes for Markle’s delicate zodiac constellation necklaces.

FLYOW 925 Sterling Silver CZ Astrology — $27.99

Suitable for any event, this delicate zodiac necklace has a one-inch pendant and an adjustable chain.

BriLove 925 Sterling Silver Constellation Necklace for Women — $14.99

Made of polished sterling silver and zirconia stones, this brilliant constellation necklace dupe is the perfect gift for you or your loved one.

espere Sterling Silver Zodiac Constellation Necklace — $29.99

Okay, this one is $29.99, we know, but this hand-crafted dupe is brilliantly designed to be a delicate addition to any jewelry collection.

