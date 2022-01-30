Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Motherhood Identity Project
Newsletters
Newsletters

We Found Three Perfect Dupes For Meghan Markle’s Iconic $1,600 Constellation Necklaces — All Under $30

Delilah Gray
Meghan Markle make-up and skincare
Images: Rob Latour/Variety and Lisla/AdobeStock. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.
Here Are Three Dupes For Meghan
TUBEROSE CANDLE
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution lipstick
Here Are Three Dupes For Meghan
View Gallery 10 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If Meghan Markle has rocked it, chances are we want it. But as to be expected, the Duchess of Sussex has some pricey favorites. While we’ve fawned over her favorite shoe brands and makeup picks, her newest jewelry piece has us daydreaming about getting it for ourselves.

In a video announcing her 40×40 initiative through the Archewell Foundation, which asks different stars to mentor and support women re-entering the workforce, fans couldn’t help but stare at her delicate constellation necklaces.

She wore two constellation necklaces from Logan Hollowell, one to her children’s zodiac signs: a Gemini necklace for six-month-old Lilibet and a Taurus necklace for Archie, 2. We were ready to snag some for ourselves until we realized they were at least $1,600 each, per US Magazine. While we love treating ourselves, we can also do it on a budget. Here are three nearly identical dupes for Markle’s delicate zodiac constellation necklaces.

FLYOW 925 Sterling Silver CZ Astrology — $27.99

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of FLYOW FLYOW.

Suitable for any event, this delicate zodiac necklace has a one-inch pendant and an adjustable chain.

FLYOW 925 Sterling Silver CZ Astrology $27.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

BriLove 925 Sterling Silver Constellation Necklace for Women — $14.99

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of BriLove BriLove.

Made of polished sterling silver and zirconia stones, this brilliant constellation necklace dupe is the perfect gift for you or your loved one.

BriLove 925 Sterling Silver Constellation Necklace for Women $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

espere Sterling Silver Zodiac Constellation Necklace — $29.99

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of espere espere.

Okay, this one is $29.99, we know, but this hand-crafted dupe is brilliantly designed to be a delicate addition to any jewelry collection.

espere Sterling Silver Zodiac Constellation Necklace $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to learn more about the British royal family’s most expensive pieces of jewelry.

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Living

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad