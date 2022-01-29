Never Lose Your Keys Again With This Adorable & Tiktok-Famous Magnetic Key Holder

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it’s an inexpensive serums or a new decor piece for our at-home office, we always go to TikTok for the answers. In a viral TikTok from briannaancheta, formerly known as briannaxliv, she showed her millions of viewers some of her favorite Amazon finds — one of which is an adorable key holder.

Brianna’s ongoing series shows fans different Amazon products you need and since we lose our keys daily, we desperately need this product she raved about. The Meyerascal White Cloud Magnetic Key Holder is an adorable addition to any household and serves a great purpose: holding your keys in place, making it impossible to lose them.

Courtesy of Meyerascal Meyerascal.

Meyerascal White Cloud Magnetic Key Holder $6.49, originally $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The Meyerascal White Cloud Magnetic Key Holder grew in popularity almost overnight, with everyone excitedly buying one so they can throw their keys up to the magnetic cloud holder.

Available in three colors, the cloud holder is both easy-to-use and easy to install. All you have to do to install is tape the back and place it on a smooth surface. For using it, all you have to do is attach your keys or tools to the bottom and it’ll do the lifting.

Made of a durable material and boasting a minimalist design, this could work in literally any home’s aesthetic.

Something to be aware of where you want to place it and be sure you don’t intend to move it for some time because the taped backing is tough.

