This Internet-Famous Lip Mask Has Fans Using This Instead of Fillers — & It’s Only $21

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Along with our ever-growing love for luxurious face oils, we’ve grown obsessed with just as luxurious lip masks. In our ongoing search for products that make us feel like royalty, we’ve found celebrity-approved lip masks, BTS-themed lip masks, and some drugstore options that weren’t half bad. But this time the internet has saved us once again by showing us a lip mask that not only hydrates but has people agreeing that it’s like a lip filler in a bottle.

That’s right, the new release got its internet stardom started from an Instyle article — per Yahoo — that said “it’s working hard to give you the prettiest pout.” And the results we’ve seen on the internet? Forget about it, we all need to snag a Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask as soon as possible.

Courtesy of Lawless Lawlesss.

The Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask $21.00 Buy now Sign Up

The Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask is an overnight lip mask that plumps, hydrates, and smooths fine lines on the lips with continuous use. Made of shea butter and hyaluronic acid, the powerful mix of ingredients provides optimal hydration. Another big ingredient is the MAXI-LIP, which is a potent ingredient that “visibly increase[s] lip volume by 40 percent” — which sounds like a dream.

Both vegan and cruelty-free, this Sephora exclusive already boasts a 4.6 rating with buyers saying it leaves their lips “silky smooth,” “hydrated,” and some even said their lips looked bigger after using.

Per the brand, you apply it onto dry lips before bed for optimal results.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: