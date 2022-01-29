Jennifer Aniston’s Facialist Divulged What Facial Oil She Used For The Morning Show & It’s Available at Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Aniston perpetually glows on and off-screen, especially when she plays Alex Levy on The Morning Show. For years, people have wondered what her skincare regimen looks like. While we’ve gotten bits and pieces of her routine ― from her favorite rollers to her go-to facial spray ― we’ve been trying to find her holy grail for her radiant glow. And luckily, her facialist spilled the details.

Aniston’s facialist Melanie Simon spilled the beans to Who What Wear about what serum she uses for her A-list clients. For that brightening and glowing effect? She trusts her own Melanie Simon Skincare Serum C Face Serum to do the job right.

She said she used it for all her clients, even before the product was released. But she was also candid in saying how to properly apply it, “My vitamin C serum is so active and very stable, but its Achilles’ heel is water. Serum C goes on after Serum Elastine Pure (step 2) has soaked in completely. Serum C is applied and left to set for approximately 10 minutes or until dry to the touch, then the Serum Matriciel is applied.”

So what makes the Melanie Simon Skincare Serum C Face Serum a must-have?

The Melanie Simon Skincare Serum C Face Serum “brightens [the] skin like nothing else” ― per the brand ― because of its powerful ingredient list that prevents it from breaking down throughout the day.

Both paraben-free and fragrance-free, this face serum is the perfect tool for giving your skin that extra “oomph” on its duller days. Per the brand, you apply it to your dry face three to five times a week.

