If there’s one thing to love about Valentine’s Day, it’s the unlimited amount of sweet treats available to eat. Even for those with less of a sweet tooth, chocolate is still too good to deny. This year, the chocolate treats that should live rent-free in your mind are hot cocoa bombs. These viral TikTok treats are immensely popular during Christmas time, but they’re too good for just one holiday. So, we think they are just as perfect for this upcoming holiday. Chocolates are a classic choice for Valentine’s Day, but a hot cocoa bomb is an all-winter season staple.

These chocolate-rich treats are as delicious as they are easy to enjoy. These chocolate treats mean business on the outside, but are all party on the inside with their surprise fillings. Simply, drop one into a mug of hot milk then let the chocolate bomb dissolve. From marshmallows to sprinkles, you can expect a very sweet surprise. Here are some of our favorite hot cocoa bombs to try immediately and fall in love with.

Candy Heart Hot Chocolate Bombs

They may be small at first glance, but these cute hot cocoa bombs are anything but bland. This two-pack of dark chocolate bombs is drizzled with white chocolates and sprinkles with candy hearts. You won’t be willing to share after a sip.

Valentine’s Raspberry Chocolate Heart Hot Cocoa Bomb

Say “I love you” with this hot cocoa bomb. It’s a delightful way to give you heart to them but in the form of irresistible chocolate. This adorable hot cocoa bomb is raspberry white chocolate flavored, while the inside contains mini marshmallows and red confetti hearts.

Bombombs Hot Chocolate Bombs

You truly haven’t been love-bombed until you try these fudge brownie treats. This BomBombs’ set includes five hot chocolate bombs with red lip marshmallows inside for a sweet kiss.