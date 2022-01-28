I Use TULA’s Moisturizer Twice a Day & It’s Kept My Skin Safe from the Dreaded Winter Dry-Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Every year, when the leaves start to fall, my smooth, moisturized skin decides to become a flaky, dry mess for at least three months. I’ve never gotten through the holidays hydrated — until this year. In early October, I switched to the TULA 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day and Night Cream and was pleasantly surprised to notice that my skin was virtually unaffected by these usually irritating months. It’s currently as hydrated and bright as it was in the peak of summer.

I have combination skin, so when I test beauty products, I usually resign myself to the worst case scenario: acne or redness and irritation — in some truly terrible cases, both occur. At first glance, the TULA 24-7 cream seemed, well, very creamy and dense in a way that made me afraid that it would clog my pores. But when I applied it to my skin, I noticed that though the moisturizer seems weighty at first touch, it is actually lightweight and absorbs into the skin easily. It’s not greasy.

As the cream suggested, I’ve used it both day and night since October. During the few days over the holidays that I forgot to use it (oops), my skin started to become dry, and it felt susceptible to breakouts. My skin had become accustomed to the protection that TULA provided. And that’s because TULA’s moisturizer is made with squalane, which protects your skin barrier and keeps irritants at bay, and peptides, which evens out your skin tone and firms your skin. The 24-7 Moisture also boasts probiotics, prebiotic extracts and fruits.

It is lightly scented, which might be a downside to some, but it makes me feel a little more luxe as I’m applying this product. It layers nicely over the other products in my daytime and nighttime routine.

24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream

Image: TULA. Image: TULA.

You don’t just have to take my word for it entire. With more than 3,700 ratings and 4.5 stars, this moisturizer is one of the top-rated products on TULA, along with the Filter Primer.

“First time I’ve tried this moisturizer and I really love it! It’s light, has a light clean scent and is not greasy at all.” A reviewer wrote on TULA’s website, “I can use this night and day and it’s perfect.”

This cream is designed for all skin types and ages. The reviews on the site range from 18 to 66+ years old. For transparency, I’m 29 years old and have begun my fight with fine lines. I can’t tell for certain whether this product has been the sole reason that mine have diminished, but it hasn’t hurt.

The only downside is that this moisturizer is $52, which is a little more than I usually like to pay for skincare, but if you’re suffering from dry skin this winter, I’d say that it’s worth it.