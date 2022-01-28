Make Hearts Flutter with these Cute Valentine’s Day Gifts at Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to this special holiday, thoughtful gifts are the way to go to show your appreciation for your family member, partner or friend. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so start preparing in the easiest way: A Nordstorm haul. From unique to cozy gifts, Nordstrom has everything covered for your loved one, friend, or yourself. Even your pets can be spoiled with gifts this year.

Of course, Nordstrom has classic flowers and sugary treats to indulge in, too. But there are also classic gifts that you can keep forever, like a plush throw blanket. And don’t forget, sharing is caring especially on this February 14th holiday. Nordstrom has a heart-shaped Le Creuset dutch oven that’s the perfect size for sharing a romantic meal. You can find the sweetest Valentine’s Day gifts at every price, and they won’t disappoint. Spread the love this Valentine’s Day with gifts from Nordstrom.

Check out our favorite Nordstrom picks that are so cute, you’ll want to snag them right now.

Venus et Fleur Classic Small Round Eternity Roses

Flowers are a signature gift for any Valentine’s Day celebration. However, this Venus et Fleur bouquet is a next-level, luxurious flower arrangement that’s stunning wherever you place them. Plus, they’ll last forever.

Le Creuset Signature Heart Cocotte

Make any meal taste a bit more delectable with this heart-shaped Le Creuset piece. Decorative kitchenware and delicious food go hand-in-hand with this beautiful dutch oven.

Diptyque Roses Scented Candle

Keep your home smelling as fresh as roses with a limited-edition Diptyque candle. This lavish candle sets a romantic mood all-year-round thanks to its aromatic fragrance.

UGG Breton Faux Fur Throw

This ultra-soft throw blanket is a cute and cozy piece that you need for those cold nights. This UGG blanket will feel like a dream when you snuggle with it all year long.

Sugarfina Love Letters Taste Box Valentine’s Day 2022

For whichever recipient, you can never go wrong with sweet candies. This Sugarfina box makes your Valentine’s gift feel more special with its love-letter-themed experience.