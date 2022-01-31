Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Motherhood Identity Project
This Secret Store Is the Ultimate Budget-Friendly Alternative to Expensive Home Brands & They've Got a Massive Sale Right Now

Tamara Kraus
Homary; Design: Jennifer Ciminillo/SheKnows.
I’m a sucker for expensive home decor. In the words of Marie Kondo, it just sparks joy—what can I say? While my love for art-worthy tchotchkes, candles, and shoe racks that look like they should be displayed in the Museum of Modern Art is fun, it’s not exactly fun for my wallet. So, I’m always on the hunt for more affordable home stores that’ll get me the look of my favorite high-end brands for less. And my latest secret find is sure to become your new go-to spot for all things home.

Homary is an online home furniture and decor store that has tons of gorgeous items that look like they should be at least double what they cost. Whether you’ve got a thing for CB2 or West Elm (ahem, raises hand), this budget-friendly store has your chic style needs covered without breaking the bank. From sculptural sofas to lighting, organization, and outdoor furniture, Homary’s truly a one-stop shop to make your HGTV dreams come to life.

The best part is that they offer free shipping or if you’re in the Tri-State area, you can pick it up at their warehouse in New Jersey so you don’t have to wait.

And right now, the online home store has a bunch of can’t-miss January deals that you’ll want to take advantage of to get your home spruced up in the new year. Ahead, check out a few of the must-have home pieces I’m adding to my list that you’ll want to add to your cart too.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Homary is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Beachy Rattan Side Table—34% Off

Image: Homary.

My current obsession is rattan, rattan, and more rattan. So naturally, my eyes went straight to this beauty. Not only is this boho side table a stunner, but it also doubles as storage so you can hide away blankets or other items.

Modern Round End Table with Storage Rattan Side Table $229.99 Buy now Sign Up

Modern Gray Storage Bench Entryway Bench Velvet Upholstered with Golden Frame & Shelves—26% Off

Image: Homary.
Create a chic zone to store your favorite shoes and put them on. This sleek bench doubles as a piece of art-worthy decor too. No assembly is required and it comes in three pretty colors.
Modern Gray Storage Bench Entryway Bench Velvet Upholstered with Golden Frame & Shelves $198.99 Buy now Sign Up

7-Pieces Outdoor Dining Set with Oval Table and 6 Side Chair—32% Off

Image: Homary.
Believe it or not, it’s already time to start thinking about sprucing up your outdoor area for spring. Whether you’re looking for a new dining set like this one or some patio accents and chairs, Homary has everything you need to create an oasis in your own backyard.
7-Pieces Outdoor Dining Set with Oval Table and 6 Side Chair $1399.99 Buy now Sign Up

Modern Oval Geometric Wall Decor Brown Metal Hanging Accents

Image: Homary.

Bring together a room with a statement-making piece like this abstract piece of art. It’ll make an excellent conversation starter.

Modern Oval Geometric Wall Decor Brown Metal Hanging Accents $89.99 Buy now Sign Up

Minimalist White & Gold Arc Floor Lamp with Black Marble Base—34% off

Image: Homary.

Illuminate your home in style with this sculptural floor lamp. It’s dimmable so you can set the mood to coordinate with the time of day, and it has a footswitch so you don’t have to lean down to turn it on. The marble base is sure to add an elegant touch to your space.

Minimalist White & Gold Arc Floor Lamp with Black Marble Base $445.99 Buy now Sign Up

