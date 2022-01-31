This Secret Store Is the Ultimate Budget-Friendly Alternative to Expensive Home Brands & They’ve Got a Massive Sale Right Now

I’m a sucker for expensive home decor. In the words of Marie Kondo, it just sparks joy—what can I say? While my love for art-worthy tchotchkes, candles, and shoe racks that look like they should be displayed in the Museum of Modern Art is fun, it’s not exactly fun for my wallet. So, I’m always on the hunt for more affordable home stores that’ll get me the look of my favorite high-end brands for less. And my latest secret find is sure to become your new go-to spot for all things home.

Homary is an online home furniture and decor store that has tons of gorgeous items that look like they should be at least double what they cost. Whether you’ve got a thing for CB2 or West Elm (ahem, raises hand), this budget-friendly store has your chic style needs covered without breaking the bank. From sculptural sofas to lighting, organization, and outdoor furniture, Homary’s truly a one-stop shop to make your HGTV dreams come to life.

The best part is that they offer free shipping or if you’re in the Tri-State area, you can pick it up at their warehouse in New Jersey so you don’t have to wait.

And right now, the online home store has a bunch of can’t-miss January deals that you’ll want to take advantage of to get your home spruced up in the new year. Ahead, check out a few of the must-have home pieces I’m adding to my list that you’ll want to add to your cart too.

Beachy Rattan Side Table—34% Off

Image: Homary.

My current obsession is rattan, rattan, and more rattan. So naturally, my eyes went straight to this beauty. Not only is this boho side table a stunner, but it also doubles as storage so you can hide away blankets or other items.

Modern Gray Storage Bench Entryway Bench Velvet Upholstered with Golden Frame & Shelves—26% Off