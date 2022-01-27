This TikTok-Viral Skincare Brand Is Known For Its High-Quality Products — Here are 5 That Are Under $22

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to trending skincare, Versed is the latest internet sensation to get your hands on now. TikTok is already in love with this high-performance skincare brand, from the Doctor’s Visit resurfacing mask to the Smooth Landing eye balm. And better yet, their affordable skin products are all clean, cruelty-free, and vegan. They keep it safe and simple, as skincare should be.

Versed cares so much for your skin needs that even its site has a skin decoder quiz. Rather than just settling, the brand helps to find the essentials that fit your concerns. You can get your picks of cleansers, moisturizers, serums, masks, peels, and treatments. So everything, you can dream for in a perfect routine. Celebrities also swear by this drugstore skincare brand, in particular, Chrissy Teigen, who is obsessed with Versed’s clarifying mask. With constant rave reviews and visible results, Versed needs to be kept on your radar. And according to the internet, you can never have too many Versed skincare products. Check out our favorite Versed products to add to your skincare stash right now.

Doctor’s Visit

The Doctor’s Visit signs you up for the most affordable, at-home facials that you won’t be disappointed in. This instant resurfacing mask delivers brighter, smoother, and refreshed skin for a natural all-day glow.

Press Restart

Regardless of the time of year, we are all up for a new start, especially with the skin’s surface. The Press Restart is a gentle retinol serum that targets everything like acne and wrinkles. This nighttime treatment also softens fine lines and evens skin tone for clearer skin.

Dew Point

If you want a new secret trick to keep your skin moisturized, try Versed’s Dew Point. This lightweight gel-cream is extremely hydrating as it leaves your skin rejuvenated and oil-free.

Smooth Landing

For those looking to firm their eye area, Smooth Landing gently melts into your skin to restore it to supple skin. The advanced retinoid eye balm feels non-irritating as it reduces crow’s feet, fine lines, and wrinkles.

Firm Ground

The Firm Ground gives your body nourishment in the greatest form: moisturization. The moisturizing body lotion includes retinol, cocoa butter, and squalane that locks in moisture while also smoothening the skin’s texture and tone.