The Company Behind the Mighty Patch Dropped Another Must-Have Skin Cure, But for Your Nose

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you haven’t already begun a cleanse this new year, start by saying goodbye to clogged pores. Get a jump start on more rejuvenated and healthier skin while you’re motivated. We know there are a variety of body detoxes to choose from, but right now put your face’s skin first. It’s time to get ahead of the harsh weather conditions damaging our skin. Don’t worry, this cleanse won’t be as arduous because we’ve found an overnight remedy. Hero Cosmetics recently dropped another high-coveted product, the Mighty Patch Nose, which is already trending on TikTok. Moreover, this product is listed as Amazon’s #1 release in its Beauty & Personal Care department. However, it’s no surprise as this is the same skincare company that brought the world its favorite pimple patches, The Mighty Patch. Now, Hero Cosmetics places its sights on the nose.

The $18 Mighty Patch Nose targets pores and pimple clusters for clearer skin in just under eight hours. These nose patches use the same powerhouse, absorbent ingredient as its fellow Mighty Patch: Hydrocolloid gel. This ingredient effortlessly traps the pores’ gunk, absorbs the oil, and reduces pores overnight.

Hero Cosmetics’ Mighty Patch Nose

Image: Hero Cosmetics. Courtesy of Hero Cosmetics.

This medical-grade product features ten patches in each box. The extra-large patches are extremely gentle and comfortable on the skin, as it’s non-irritating for all skin types. They are also super easy to use, as a reviewer said, “these strips are surprisingly thin and easy to form to your nose.” These patches should be placed on clean, dry skin and then smooth the sides. You can leave the nose strips on for six to eight hours. It will be ready to remove when the patch turns white as you watch the gunk comes out.

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Nose $17.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

As one review mentioned, the Mighty Patch Nose is truly a “grossly satisfying” experience. These absorbent hydrocolloid patches get down and dirty when it comes to shrinking pores and eliminating oil from the skin. If you’re looking for just that, the Might Patch Nose is a must-have to snag right now before it’s gone.