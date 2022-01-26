Spoil Your Pets in the Sweetest Way with Chewy’s Adorable Valentine’s Day Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Pets need love too because, let’s be honest, they are truly the best companions. They’re fiercely loyal and incredibly cuddly. No matter how you look at it, this Valentine’s Day is one for the pets. Your pet will always love you even without the gifts, but why shouldn’t you treat them to something special? There are a few things more adorable than an overjoyed pet. So, when it comes to something they love, opt for delightful toys and treats. Pet owners can celebrate their pets with Chewy’s new Valentine’s collection — the gifts you should be giving this holiday. And for those who already spoil their pets, these Chewy products will be a great addition to their stash.

But lucky for you, you don’t have to spend too much on these Chewy gifts. Chewy’s Valentine’s collection includes charming gifts made specifically for dogs and cats. You can find a plush dog toy, a gift box filled with toys and delicious treats, and lovable catnip toys that will make their hearts flutter and tails wag. Take a peek below at Chewy’s sweet toys and gifts to shower your pets this Valentine’s Day.

Star Wars Valentine The Mandalorian’s Grogu Ballistic Nylon Plush Squeaky Dog Toy

Image: Star Wars. Courtesy of Star Wars.

Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, is already adorable enough as it is, but you’ll be overloaded with cuteness once it’s paired with your dog. This squeaky toy keeps your dog thoroughly entertained, from fetching to napping with his new best friend.

STAR WARS Valentine THE MANDALORIAN'S GROGU Ballistic Nylon Plush Squeaky Dog Toy $14.98

Goody Box Valentine’s Dog Toys & Treats

Image: Goody Box. Courtesy of Goody Box.

Whether it’s tasty treats or irresistible toys, this gift box includes all of your dog’s favorite things and more. Once it’s unboxed, they won’t be willing to share their wonderful goodies — paws off, everyone!

Goody Box Valentine's Dog Toys & Treats $24.99

Frisco Valentine Variety Pack Cat Toy with Catnip, 13 count

Image: Frisco. Courtesy of Frisco.

Maybe this time, playtime toys won’t be destroyed by your cat. Your cat will be obsessed with these cute toys, and we mean literally, thanks to the catnip. With 13 Valentine’s Day-themed toys, your cat will be one lucky animal.