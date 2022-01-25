Selena Gomez Swears By This TikTok-Viral Brand & They Just Released A Product That Removes In-Grown Hairs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you try to get the perfect shave, sometimes it doesn’t always work. Instead, you can be given these annoying little things that will ruin your day: Ingrown hairs. First Aid Beauty comes to the rescue with its latest launch, the Ingrown Hair Pads. The clean, cruelty-free company probably first appeared on your radar after its KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub went viral on TikTok. Selena Gomez is also a fan of this popular skincare brand and its soothing products, per US Magazine. However, First Aid Beauty is especially adored by those with sensitive skin thanks to its exceptionally gentle solutions. So it’s no surprise that its newest product will treat our skin with delicate care.

The Ingrown Hair Pads are super affordable at $20 and include 28 single-used pads with BHA and AHA. It’s got your body hair covered, from underarms to bikini line. This First Aid Beauty product removes razor burns and bothersome ingrown hairs. They also prevent ingrown bumps from forming again. The alcohol-free pads are formulated with glycolic, salicylic acids, and a blend of witch hazel plus aloe. These ingredients gently exfoliate the skin so dead skin cells can’t trap the hairs after a shave or tweeze. They also help to brighten and smoothen the skin while also leaving the skin incredibly soft.

First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads with BHA & AHA

Image: First Aid Beauty. Courtesy of First Aid Beauty.

One reviewer said, “So easy to use, I barely have to think about them, which I love. I definitely recommend these to anyone with even mild ingrown hairs.” For the product to truly work its magic, it should first be used a day after shaving or waxing. Then, swipe the pad over clean, dry skin daily. Note that you should use sunscreen or limit sun exposure as it may increase your skin’s sensitivity to the product.

However, don’t fret as First Aid Beauty’s Ingrown Hair Pads are said to be comforting to your skin after their first use. Another reviewer said. “It’s definitely nice on the skin, it doesn’t irritate or burn. I definitely didn’t get any new ingrown hairs so far.”

Snag your own jar of these ingrown hair pads that deliver a soothing and effective touch. You can find First Aid Beauty’s Ingrown Hair Pads with BHA + AHA at Ulta, Dermstore, and Nordstrom.