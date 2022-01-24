This Oprah-Loved Winter Boot Brand Has the Chicest Shearling Shoes to Keep You Cozy & They’re 25% Off

Whether it’s an on-the-rise kitchen brand or an Amazon-favorite jacket, if Oprah Winfrey loves it, we’ll love it too. We’ve all heard the phrase, “Mother knows best” — well, it’s time to tweak that a bit to “Mother (and Oprah) know best.” From her book club to her annual Favorite’s Things list, we know Oprah likes quality. This time around, one of her go-to shoe brands is heavily discounted on Zappos for a limited time.

In Oprah’s Favorite Things List for 2020, she listed Sorel as one of her top picks — specifically their Kinetic Conquest Boots. Now, those aren’t the ones we’re fawning over at the moment. Right now, we’re drooling over Sorel’s gorgeous Joan of Arctic™ Wedge III Lace Cozy, which is now 25 percent off for a limited time.

Not only are they discounted, Oprah-approved, and super cute — they’re a customer favorite as well.

SOREL Joan of Arctic™ Wedge III Lace Cozy $187.50, originally $250.00 Buy now Sign Up

Available in sizes five to 12, the Sorel Joan of Arctic™ Wedge III Lace Cozy shoes are a sustainable and comfortable snowshoe that gives you the appearance of high heels. Both true to size and with good arch support, trek through the winter storms in style — like all these happy customers.

One customer said, “I loved these boots. Out of the box, I wore them through airports and all over Jackson Hole. Lots of snow, but my feet remained dry and warm.” Another chimed in saying how much they love the shoes, “They have to be the cutest boots I’ve ever bought. Super comfy even with the wedge and anti-slip on the sole. Look great with dresses and jeans. Will get the other color as well!”

Something to keep in mind is that the shoes come with a medium width and customers recommend getting half a size up from your normal shoe size for optimal comfort.

