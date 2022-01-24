Otherland’s Chic Candlegram Set Is A Foolproof Valentine’s Day Gift For All Your Friends (& It’s on Sale!)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Don’t let its romantic undertones fool you: there’s plenty of love to go around on Valentine’s Day. So, if you want to show the people in your life just how much they mean to do—be it a lifelong friend, awesome roommate, or yourself—now’s a better time than any to do so. So, the million dollar question: what to give them? Chocolates and long-stemmed roses might seem a tad lovey-dovey, while a mere card can veer into basic territory.

But, if you’re looking for an impressive present that will lock in your MVP status, head over to Otherland. The direct-to-consumer company is known for making dreamy candles minus the sticker shock, and its special gift bundles will be a hit for everyone on your list.

Image: Otherland.

The best part about Otherland’s offering is that it’s totally customizable. To kick off the process, decide if you want your gift to be swathed in the company’s special Valentine’s Day packaging. (That’s right, this will also make for a great birthday or holiday present.) From there, you can choose from Otherland’s Gilded Holiday collection or its signature inventory—and select the aromas as you see fit. (From a rich Cinnamon Musk to the classic Daybed—which boasts notes of rosebud, peony blossom, and pear water—the options are virtually endless.) Select a complimentary (ad on-theme!) matchbox, add a message, and this bundle will arrive at your loved one’s doorstep in no time. It doesn’t matter if they light candles on the regular or save them for a special occasion, they’re bound to appreciate this ultra-personalized pick. (After all, very few show love quite like receiving a bunch of candles that are right on the nose.)

Best of all? Otherland’s gifting bundles are pretty affordable. Right now, you can purchase a single flame for $36 or a pack of three delicious scents for $83 (originally $108). So, regardless of your budget, you’re bound to find a dreamy present your inner circle will love.