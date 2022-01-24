The Ordinary’s TikTok-Loved Salicylic Acid Solution With a 400K Waitlist Is Back In Stock & It’s Under $6

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As the saying goes, good things come to those who wait. Don’t believe us? The Ordinary’s Salicylic Acid is proof. After going viral on TikTok—and selling out in the process—this liquid miracle in a bottle has amassed a waitlist of over 400,000 eager customers. And, as luck would have it, this formula just got restocked.

Touted as the brand’s best-seller, this pick lives up to its Internet-famous hype. The magic lies in its hefty dose of Salicylic Acid, which is known to remove dead skin cells and leave you with a clearer complexion. (It’s almost like an exfoliator in a liquid formula.) Whether you have acne-prone skin or are dealing with some congestion, this solution has you covered. All you need to do is apply a little bit before you go to bed—and this option will take care of the rest. As a bonus, this formula is vegan, oil-free, and has not been tested on animals. (Translation? This solution is good for your skin and the world around you.)

Image: The Ordinary.

Salicylic Acid 2% Solution $5.90 Buy now Sign Up

If the rave customer reviews are any indication, this restock couldn’t have come at a better time. This restock also comes at the heels of The Ordinary’s other launch for blemish-prone skin in December, the Salicylic Acid 2% Anhydrous Solution.



“This was one of the first products I began using and my face became brighter, scars lightened (almost went away), and my face looked younger,” one reviewer wrote. “I got all kinds of compliments and still do.”

Another customer said they noticed a big difference while this offering was out of stock. “I’ve been out for a while, like many of us, but when it was available it was glorious,” they wrote. “My skin was blemish free and so smooth. As a person who struggled with acne, it was amazing getting compliments from strangers on my beautiful complexion.” Need we say more?

To sweeten this already enticing offer, the Ordinary’s Salicylic Acid is surprisingly affordable (and also available on Amazon). Right now, the brand is selling its 30ml bottle of its most-loved product for just under $6. Since a little bit goes a long, long way, you’ll get a lot of bang for your buck. But hurry! We have a sneaking suspicion this product won’t be in stock for much longer. We also recommend checking out the TikTok-loved brand’s other game-changing products here, many of which are under $10.