This Rosie Huntington-Whiteley-Approved Beauty Brand Has a New Primer That’ll Give You Airbrushed Skin In Minutes

Every beauty enthusiast knows that behind every full face of makeup is a really, really good primer. Simply put, a primer can do everything from reduce the appearance of pores to keep your makeup smudge and flake-free. And, if you’re looking for a new formula to kickstart your next glam session, the Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Primer has you covered.

For the uninitiated, primer is the cool older sister of Hourglass’ Vanish Airbrush Concealer and Vanish Seamless Liquid Foundation, both of which were made alongside celebrity ambassador Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who has her own beauty website called Rose Inc. as well as her own cosmetics line. Of course, there’s more to this primer than its A-list accolades. Made with innovative microspherical powders, this option is designed to minimize the appearance of pores and fine lines and absorb excess oils to leave your skin photoshoot-ready. It also has a lightweight, gel-like texture that will control shine without leaving your skin dull or flat. And, since primer is only the beginning of your makeup routine, it’ll also ensure makeup goes on with ease.

And, in case you had any skepticism, this primer works. According to a clinical study, 100% of participants said this formula immediately smoothed their skin, while an overwhelming majority said this primer also minimized the appearance of pores, improved their complexion’s texture, and absorbed oil all day long. Need any more convincing? This formula also comes with rave reviews from customers.

“It feels pretty hydrating and doesn’t pill with moisturizer,” one reviewer said. “It really made the skin feel smooth and worked really well under foundation. It feels very lightweight and blends into the skin easily.”

Another happy customer commented on how it impacted their makeup routine. “It feels so lightweight and preps the skin beautifully for foundation,” they wrote. “ My makeup comes out matte which I love (I hate dewy looking skin!!) and lasts throughout the day.”

The catch? At $56, the Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Primer isn’t exactly cheap. However, if you want to score a fresh face and fantastic makeup routine, it’s well worth the small investment.