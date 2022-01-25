One of Meghan Markle’s Favorite Candle Brands Diptyque Released Dreamy Valentine’s Day Sets at Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With Valentine’s Day approaching, intoxicating scents are the perfect way to capture your partner’s attention and set a romantic mood. Lucky for you, Diptyque launched a limited-edition collection of alluring rose fragrances to bask in this Valentine’s Day. The luxurious brand is most likely owned by every stylish person you know, and for good reason. Not only does it exude elegant scents, but Diptyque’s products also function well as home decor. And it’s no surprise that this candle is a quintessential piece at Meghan Markle’s home, per Town and Country. The duchess swears by Diptyque candles, and we’re sure you’ll be stocked up on them soon too after this upcoming holiday. Whether it’s a gift for yourself or someone special, make Diptyque’s latest Valentine’s collection your new go-to scent.

Diptyque’s limited-edition collection was made in collaboration with LA-based florist Maurice Harris to create unexpected, yet unique forms of floral scents, from chamomile to lychee notes infused into it. The charming collection includes an eau de parfum, eau de toilette, and scented candles. Although the collection is on the pricier end, it’s surely worth it after one try. Unlike other fragrances, you may even come out smelling like roses for more than a few hours. For fragrances, the Eau Rose Eau de Parfum is the most expensive option at $190 as it holds a greater concentration than the eau de toilette. The scented candles are all priced the same at $76.

If looking for a new candle or fragrance to try out, indulge yourself in some of Diptyque’s beautiful aromas. Check out our favorites from their Valentine’s Day-themed limited edition available at Nordstrom now.

Eau Rose Eau de Parfum

Image: Diptyque. Courtesy of Diptyque.

This long-lasting eau de parfum features a next-level rose scent thanks to its faceted nature. It contains notes of rose damascene, centifolia rose, chamomile, litchi, and artichoke for a natural yet striking rose scent. Note that the limited-edition rose perfume differs from the original Diptyque’s Rose scent.

Eau Rose Eau de Parfum $190 Buy now Sign Up

Eau Rose Eau de Toilette

Image: Diptyque. Courtesy of Diptyque.

Diptyque’s Eau de Toilette is infused with fruity accents and crisp green notes. It is crafted from a blend of damascena and centifolia roses, showing the versatility of a rose.

Eau Rose Eau de Toilette $150 Buy now Sign Up

Roses Scented Candle

Image: Diptyque. Courtesy of Diptyque.

This rose-scented candle serves to celebrate the delicateness and freshness of a rose—it’s a classic scent for those who appreciate floral notes.

Roses Scented Candle $76 Buy now Sign Up

Camomille Scented Candle

Image: Diptyque. Courtesy of Diptyque.

This limited-edition candle smells just as pretty as it looks. It features the sweet, fresh, and soft aromas of chamomile. Skip the cup of chamomile tea for this Diptyque candle that’s just as calming.