TikTok Loves These Space-Saving Clip-On Arm Trays for Your Couch—& They’re As Cheap As $20 on Amazon

It happens like clockwork: you’re sitting on your couch, minding your own business, when your remote seemingly vanishes into thin air. Or, maybe you accidentally spilled a glass of pinot noir all over your couch. Or, maybe you got popcorn all over your living room during that particularly spine-tingling scene of a horror flick. But, no matter what curveball is thrown your way, it’s safe to say that kicking back and relaxing with something (anything!) in hand is quite the challenge.

But, in true 2022 fashion, leave it to TikTok to find the perfect game-changing solution: that’s right, we’re talking about the arm tray. These beyond-clever flat surfaces clip onto the arm of your sectional, sofa, or couch, offering somewhere to rest all your binge-watching essentials. (Genius, right?) If you want to add one—or a few—to your cart, take a look at these standout styles from Amazon. (Psst…if you’re a Prime member, you can take advantage of the expedited shipping and these will arrive in time for your next movie night.)

Xchouxer Side Tables Natural Bamboo Sofa Armrest

It doesn’t get more classic than this versatile style. Thanks to the round silhouette, this option will not only get the job done, but it’ll look good with an array of design styles. Plus, the bamboo material used here is equal parts eco-friendly and durable, so it’ll hold up nicely over time.

Xchouxer ​​Sofa Arm Clip Table

On the hunt for a surface that can hold all your essentials? This option from Xchouxer has you covered. Clocking in at nine inches deep and 12 inches wide, this surface has plenty of room for a bowl of popcorn, drink of choice, and your trusty remote. Plus, the angular silhouette will give your couch potato status an artful edge.

Sofa Arm Tray Bamboo Couch Arm

Or, if you’re looking for a couch arm that blends into the rest of your home decor, look no further than this boho-chic style. Made with a soft, malleable bamboo, this option will fit nicely over your couch’s arm so you can keep clunk and bulk to a minimum. But, thanks to its slip-free paneling, you can rest assured that your beverage won’t go sliding off the side.